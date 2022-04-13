news, local-news,

New locally sourced cheese, cold meats, olives and fruit are on the way for Origins Market, with two new businesses set to launch over the Easter weekend. Origins Fresh and new Fine Food Providore will officially join the market on Saturday April 16, to add a punch of fresh food options to the line up on offer. Gale Force Farm owner Rob Underwood said that he decided to start the Fine Food Providore to showcase the best local produce and facilitate a "first taste" before visitors venture onwards to the producers themselves. "As a producer in the South West region I know there are so many incredibly talented makers in our area, from cheese to chocolate, sauces and jams," Mr Underwood said. "Our range will be constantly changing, but will feature products from the region's best including The Berry Farm, Yallingup Cheese, Margaret River Venison Farm, Eagle Bay Olives, Cambray Cheese, and fresh jersey milk from The Cheeky Cow." Mr Underwood said customers would be able to make their own picnic pack or pre-order a prepared grazing board from the providore. Read more: Fiji carers offer relief to Busselton aged care home Capecare ... Sister business of Gale Force Farm, Livity Juice will also move across to the fine food space and continue to serve their popular cold-pressed juices with the addition of freshly squeezed orange juice on the menu. Alongside the Fine Food Providore, the reimagined Origins Market Fresh will bring in-season fruit and vegetables to market, fresh from local farms. New operations manager Matt Materia said the new additions meatn that in a single visit, customers would be able to stock up on fresh local seafood, prime cuts of meat, grazing boards, fresh fruit and vegetables, daily bread and fresh roasted coffee. "The options just go on and on," he said. Origins Market opens Thursday to Sunday with night markets on Friday and Saturday nights. During the school holidays the market will open 7 days a week, offering street food, tavern and selected artisans Monday to Wednesday, and reverting to a full market Thursday to Sunday.

New vendors Origins Fresh and Fine Food Providore to join Origins Market this Easter