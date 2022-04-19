news, local-news,

After a dormant year, the Dunsborough Theatre Group (Wild Capers) have returned to the stage with a play to starting Easter Saturday and Sunday at the Dunsborough Hall. The group have been hard at work for the past nine weeks rehearsing "The Actress" a comedy written by Peter Quilter and directed by Margaret Sanft. Margaret said preparations for the show included collecting hundreds of flowers and other props to fill the intricate set on stage. "The Actress" dramatises the backstage events of the life of a complicated actress as she makes her emotional farewell performance. Over the course of the play various people from her life invade her dressing room to say their goodbyes, declare their love, roar with laughter, spit insults, grab a final embrace, and renew old battles. Among the cast are some old favourites including Tricia Mothersole, Peter Seghini, Paddy and Peter Kyle and a newcomer to the Dunsborough stage, Jane Gibbs. The play will also be held at the Weld Theatre, Queen St. Busselton for two performances, on Saturday 16th April (Easter Saturday) at 7pm and Sunday 17th April (Easter Sunday) at 2pm. The group will perform at the Dunsborough Hall, corner of Gifford Rd and Gibney St, on Friday April 22 at 7pm, Saturday April 23 at 7pm and Sunday April 24 at 2pm. The following weekend, they will be back at the Weld theatre on Saturday April 30 at 7.30pm and Sunday May 1 at 2pm. Booking is through trybooking.com/BXTPV.

Dunsborough Theatre Group to perform 'The Actress' this Easter