A smoke alert has been issued for Busselton, Bunbury and Capel, with the Parks and Wildlife Service encouraging people in the area to close their doors and windows. A prescribed burn close to the Vasse Highway between Jarrahwood and Busselton has caused the smoke haze, which is expected to continue tomorrow. WHAT TO DO: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

Smoke alert for Busselton, Bunbury and Capel