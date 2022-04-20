Smoke alert for Busselton, Bunbury and Capel
A smoke alert has been issued for Busselton, Bunbury and Capel, with the Parks and Wildlife Service encouraging people in the area to close their doors and windows.
A prescribed burn close to the Vasse Highway between Jarrahwood and Busselton has caused the smoke haze, which is expected to continue tomorrow.
WHAT TO DO:
- If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.
- Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.
- People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.
- People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.