Where Hardly Inlet meets Flinders Bay you find this superb, circa 2008, multi-level home that takes full advantage of the spectacular river mouth and ocean views, reserved only for the residents of Augusta. It's a 500m walk to Hardly Inlet foreshore where you have easy access to water-based activities or simply enjoy nature on an early morning stroll or sunset drinks. Within walking distance of Augusta town centre with shops, cafés and amenities. Architecturally-designed over three levels, the upper level is open-plan living leading to balcony entertaining with water views that can never be built out. Just off the living area is a dividing wall with built-in shelving allowing for a peaceful sitting area or home office alcove with private balcony. Lovely skillion ceilings give a sense of space as well as wood heating and split-system air conditioning for year-round comfort. The kitchen features plenty of storage, drawers, overhead cupboards, dishwasher, built in microwave and double oven. The main bedroom suite on the mid-level has a generous bathroom with walk-in style shower while the three other bedrooms and additional bedroom/studio/office are on the ground level. There is a laundry as well as a study/ office which could be utilised as a guest or fifth bedroom on the ground floor. There is a lift space which could be useful in the future. A cladded, multipurpose outbuilding is surrounded by partially reticulated, low-maintenance landscaping . Completely fenced with room to park a boat, caravan or additional vehicles. Finishes, appliances and fit-out are all of a high standard with aquatic inspired decor to match the views are superb. Don't just drive-by.

House of the week: Take full advantage of the river mouth and ocean views