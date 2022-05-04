news, local-news,

Police are seeking information to help locate 22-year-old Shannon Houlihan, who may currently be in the Busselton area. Ms Houlihan described as about 164cm tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes, and is known to wear wigs. She is believed to be able to assist police with an ongoing matter and is known to frequent the Perth area but may have travelled to Busselton. Members of the public are advised not to approach Ms Houlihan but contact police immediately on 131 444. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppers.wa.gov.au People providing information to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous if they wish.

Police seek information to find 22-year-old Shannon Houlihan, who may currently be in the Busselton area