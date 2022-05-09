Police club pulls heavy artillery in SW

sport, local-sport,

The WA Police Bowling Club swooped into the South West last week to compete against the Augusta, Margaret River, Dunsborough and Busselton bowling clubs in friendly fire on the greens. This is the second tour for the bowling club which hopes there will not be a third. Normally at this time of the year the club is participating in the Australian Police Bowls national championships but due to COVID those championships have not been held for two years. The national championships rotate around the states each year with Victoria hosting the 2023 titles followed by the WA Police Bowling Club hosting the following year. The Australian Police Bowls Association is open to any law enforcement officer around the world including current, retired and former police officers and employees. The WA club has been in operation since the 1960's era. Many members of the club bowl in Perth on the weekends during the pennant season with other metro clubs but during the week the Police club itself competes against all metro clubs. The club is strong and formidable. The games played in the South West were under pennant terms and conditions. Six games were played in Dunsborough with each club winning three rinks. However the police pulled out their heavy artillery and won the aggregate 126-120.

