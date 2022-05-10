news, local-news,

The Salvation Army are getting their donation tins ready for the annual Red Shield Appeal. South West Captain Mark Schatz said the appeal faced different challenges over the last couple of years due to COVID-19 and less people having cash on them. He said during the lockdowns and with the restricted measures the Army tried to raise money via online but it hadn't been as successful as previous years. "We couldn't get out and be around people so we had the online platform but people were hesitant to use it," he said. The annual Red Shield Appeal is the army's biggest fundraising effort where the donations go straight back to the local community that helped out. Mr Schatz said the money helped with everything the Army does in the South West. "We need the money to continue to do the work we do and better help the community, " he said. "We hope to raise at $30,000, which is a big goal, especially when times are tough." He said the Army was just about to launch the positive lifestyle program in the South West. "What we saw with COVID-19 and lockdowns is that it made homes very volatile through Family Domestic Violence, alcohol, drugs and it peaked more than normal," Mr Schatz said. "The idea is to help people make positive choices rather than negative ones when something like job losses, grief happens. "We have seen really good results in other locations and it was too good to let it sit on the shelf. "We feel a lot of lives will be transformed through this program." Mr Schatz said all the money raised from the appeal will go to this program as well helping the Salvation Army grow its vegetables and collect bread. You can expect to see Red Shield Appeal volunteers out and about with donation tins from Harvey down to Dunsborough from May 13. "We want three things from people," Mr Schatz said. "First is for people to volunteer, there are collection points around town and we mainly need people for a couple of hours over the weekend. "Second is to go onto the digital doorknocking page and select your South West town. "Lastly is we need people to give. The more they give the more we can help. "And bring hope to those in need." For more information visit www.salvationarmy.org.au/donate/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/8ac1421c-f11a-46b8-966f-1b09cc9b995c.JPG/r0_193_6000_3583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg