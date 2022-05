news, local-news,

Busselton hosted a great game to help celebrate Busselton City FC 100 years, where Perth Glory took on Sorrento FC on Saturday May 14. The game was high quality, fast placed and entertaining with Sorrento coming out on top with a 2-0 win. A group of Busselton City FC juniors had the exciting opportunity to mascot for the game and meet the players. While the Perth NTC girls and coaches gave the Southwest girls an opportunity to come down early and be involved in a training session.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/e9d950b0-4631-4274-a835-0e8272515e96.jpeg/r0_143_2048_1300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton City FC hosted 100th celebation with Perth Glory taking on Sorrento