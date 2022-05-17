news, local-news,

A shooting star landed on the Dunsborough & Districts Country Club croquet field last October. Brian Scott migrated from the UK to live in Western Australia for family reasons and found himself on the outskirts of a croquet field watching players with interest. His first thoughts on the game was that "you knock that little ball around and get it through the hoop" but then he found out it is "a mean game, having to knock opponents out of the way". He quickly signed up for Golf Croquet and became a student of the game under coach David Morris who saw within his student a prospective champion. Within weeks he was playing both doubles and singles and the opposition started to sit up and take notice of his understanding of the game. By mid-April he was the newly crowned GC singles champion. Given a more challenging game in Association Croquet, a much more strategic game than Golf Croquet, Scott proved his skill once again when he was successful in the doubles competition when he once again took out another championship with his coach and mentor Morris. Morris then went a step further when he challenged Scott to enter a State Association Croquet competition, the State Handicap Singles title. After only two months of playing the game, Scott stunned and impressed everyone with comprehensive wins over well-known state player Jeff Newcombe from Como 26-11 in his first match. Continuing with his wins, Scott found himself in the final against another well known state player Tim Barkes from Gosnells and won the title 25 hoops to 20. In a fleeting period in the game, Scott has proven himself to be a true champion. Over the past five weeks, he has won three interclub and two intraclub competitions. In all he has been playing for just under seven months. From this time on, the Dunsborough croquet players will only be watching this star from afar, as he will be joining the Halls Head club within weeks. One clubs loss is another clubs gain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/fc1e72ac-b84c-495a-ac18-a921fc342a65.jpg/r0_196_2214_1447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg