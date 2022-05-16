news, local-news,

Covid has put a big strain on a lot of junior clubs around the South West but heading down to Churchill Park on May 14 saw a lot of children either doubling up on games or putting on bibs to share players so that the games can continue. The under 8's did just that when Sportspower Busselton City FC stepped up to help out Capel and saw a fun entertaining game with both sides scoring goals and enjoying the game. It was a top of the table clash on May 15 with the Rocky Ridge Busselton City FC ladies defeating Hay Park in a high tenacity game. The work rate for both teams were exceptional. City were two nil up before Hay Park caught them to make it two all for most of the game, but with the last 10 minutes City once again got the led and finished with a 4-2 victory. Chelsea Braam scoring a fantastic hat trick for City while the fourth goal was an own goal. The Esplanade Busselton City FC Reserve Men took on Hay Park on Sunday and defeated Park 5-1 With new signing Robert Alili scoring twice for City and looking dangerous all game and Martin Ryan scoring a hat trick for City. Busselton defence were continually under pressure from Park but City keeper Aiden Rice was once again on point with his keeping skills. The Rocky Ridge Reserve ladies were defeated 7-0 by Park. With another two new ladies to City's team this week has bought in four players who have never played before and another six new to the team they have shown promise and hopefully will being to gel as a team soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/6d20f230-a714-42f7-ab1e-7769d38df8db.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg