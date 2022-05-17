First specialised eating disorder service in Busselton launches

news, local-news,

A specialised eating disorder service has launched in Busselton, saving residents a long trip to Perth for treatment. Opening at the GeoBay Health Centre, the service is the first of it's kind in regional WA and is an outreach of Perth's The Swan Centre. It will offer patients evidence-based therapies and will have a collaborative approach between hospitals, health professionals, dieticians, and psychologists. Noticing an increase in patients since the pandemic began, South West clinical lead Jessica Moncrieff-Boyd said this service was desperately needed. "Part of the impetus to move a service down south was to be able to support a wider range of people because we were getting referrals from the South West," she said. "People either needed to travel to Perth or have telehealth appointments - particularly with eating disorders it's important to see people face to face." Dr Moncrieff-Boyd also expected the service to decrease wait times. "Wait times can be really problematic - if someone is sitting on a waitlist, they could be becoming more and more unwell," she said. "The quicker the treatment starts the better the outcome - that's what the research has shown us time and time again." The specialised eating disorder service comes as the state government report on infant, child and adolescent mental health classed eating disorders as an area that needed attention. "There are some specific service issues that need attention, including... the recent and significant increase in children with complex issues, including eating disorders, and delays for children being 'stuck' in emergency department whilst awaiting access to a service," the report read.

