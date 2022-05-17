Busselton community invited to join short walk for reconciliation

news, local-news,

National Reconciliation Week starts on 27 May and runs through to June 3 each year. At 10am on Friday, May 27 the City of Busselton is inviting the community to join in a very short walk from Merenj Boodja bush garden near the Art Geo Cultural Precinct to the YCAB building on the Busselton foreshore. This is the first Reconciliation Walk held by the City and was an action that was recommended by local elders during the development of the City's Reconciliation Action Plan. Well-known local Elder Gloria Hill has accepted the invitation to lead the walk and do a Welcome to Country. "It's great to be able to do it where I live and hope everyone will join in even if it rains," elder Gloria Hill said. Local Aboriginal business, Pindari are also delighted to be involved and sponsoring a light lunch to be shared after the walk. Pindari owners David Pidek said: "As a local business, based in Dunsborough for over 25 years, we are very proud to partner with the City to support another event that recognises and celebrates respectful relationships with Traditional Owners and Aboriginal communities where we live and work." Mayor Grant Henley said the City was working at building respectful relationships with the Aboriginal community. This is across a range of projects and through our schools." "This walk is a symbol of the journey - short with a few turns, with the end goal of being able to share together. We hope it grows longer over time," he further said. National Reconciliation Week celebrates two significant milestones in the journey towards reconciliation. The first was the 27 May 1967 referendum where just over 90% of Australians voted to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as part of the population through the census and the Commonwealth would be able to make laws for them. The second was the Mabo High Court decision on 3 June 1992, where it was recognised the pre-colonial interests of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land. Walks have become a popular way for all community to come together to show support for reconciliation. It started in 2001 when about 300,000 people walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge - an outstanding number of people who turned out from all walks of life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/50fcfac8-353b-49e6-9dc8-b6bb5a98b958.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton community invited to join short walk for reconciliation