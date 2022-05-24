Luxurious holiday lodge

news, property,

14 BED | 13 BATH | 4 CAR This is the largest and best "AirBnB" property in the Southwest. Inn the Tuarts Guest Lodge is licenced for 16 guests in eight ensuite rooms/studios/apartment found in the 1000m2 main building. In addition, there is the owner's six-year-old, solar-passive three bedroom, two bathroom north-facing house, built to six-star energy rating. Known across all booking platforms as "Busselton's Forest Holiday Mansion, this is a unique property that caters to family, common interest clubs and small business groups. The business generates large ticket item sales, long-term deposited forward bookings into 2023 and boasts low operating costs. Established in 2009, Inn the Tuarts guest lodge is one of the most successful businesses of its type in WA's premium south-west Margaret River region. With strong returns and exceptional guest satisfaction reviews, this is an outstanding freehold lifestyle business and property, now for sale after 13 years of operation. The owners/managers have created an exceptional lifestyle with the business under partial management ensuring you will have no cooking or cleaning to do. Staffing includes caretaker/part-time manager and three casual/part time cleaners, so the owners perform a management and marketing role only. An easy to manage and established business with comprehensive operating manuals and very low costs. There is a fully functioning website and online booking platform and has outstanding online reviews on TripAdvisor, etc. Currently listed on Airbnb and HomeAway/Stayz as "Busselton Forest Holiday Mansion" Ther business is holding deposits against substantial future bookings, which may vary over time. The lodge is on 3.65Ha of beautiful woodland next to a national park and less than 10 minutes from Busselton in the Margaret River wine region and Geographe Bay beaches. An easy 2 - 2.5 hours south of Perth on new highways with further infrastructure improvements already underway such as the Bunbury Outer Ring Road (BORR), Bussell Highway duplication between Capel and Busselton and the Busselton regional airport with direct Jetstar flights to Melbourne three times a week. Beautifully designed and renovated, the 1000m2, double brick and iron property has 12 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms in the main building with an 11m indoor pool and huge guest lounge. Adding to the many rooms and accommodation options is a caretaker's accommodation with main kitchen, laundry, office and extra-large garage with remote door. Features include the indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, huge lounge with Jarrahdale fire and pool table, separate dining, or meeting room with 6m ceiling, Lobby with powder, room entry from the portes-cochère, 50m2 outdoor pavilion with barbecue and seating, a paved parking for 17 cars of which seven are under cover. All rooms have LCD televisions, DVD players, individually-controlled split-system, reverse cycle air-conditioners with ensuite bathrooms. Six rooms are studios with a kitchenette, lounge and dining seating, and one is a one-bedroom apartment. One studio is wheelchair compliant. All have direct external access. The business comes with an eco-friendly Infrastructure which includes approx. 500,000L rainwater tanks, 1200L solar and heat pump HWS, 31m bore with 2gL permit and bore water iron filtration system, 15kW Enphase solar PV system, more than half an acre of lawn with reticulated irrigation system, powered workshop and sheds. A future option available to purchasers, is to sell the business only as a leasehold or management-rights and have secure income from the leased property as a commercial property investment. All plant and equipment needed to run the business is included as well as the training and support offered by owners, who are planning to retire. Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes

