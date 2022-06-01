4 Bed| 2 Bath | 2 Car
A short 290m from the beach and 800m to the town centre, this property has everything a family needs.
Generous spaces with great separation of living and indoor/outdoor connectivity with top quality finishes, the home has high ceilings and large rooms. A modern, newly-renovated open-plan kitchen is state-of-the-art with stone benchtops, a large breakfast bar, Belling cooker oven, dishwasher, and plenty of storage.
The family and dining areas open to a huge undercover alfresco area with a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen for entertaining. All of this overlooks the solar-heated, below-ground, three metre, saltwater pool. Cafe blinds are an additional outdoor feature.
The master suite in the front section of the home offers a private, tranquil space for parents and has a large ensuite and dressing room. The three generous children's bedrooms have BIR's with a family bathroom.
A gorgeous lounge at the front of the home offers further privacy with a gas fireplace for chilly nights. Upstairs is an office and extra games area with two split systems.
Located in a lovely street, you can stroll to Geographe Bay for an early morning dip, then a short walk for a coffee.Set on a 666sqm land holding, give your family the lifestyle you have always wanted with a private and secure rear yard with lawn for the kids to play. A powered shed offers extra storage.
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
