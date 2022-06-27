The Busselton City Footbal Club's under 11's Sportspower Sharks continue to provide a tough test for any team they play.
GMAS Tornadoes were worthy opponents but the Sharks were too strong in the end.
The game was very close in the first five minutes with the Sharks unable break down the resolute defence and goal keeping efforts from the Tornadoes.
Some good passing through the midfield found Sol Mezger's right boot and a crisp strike through a crowd to open the scoring.
The goal gave the Sharks the belief and confidence they needed to strive on and progress.
More wonderful passing play from the back line through the midfield brought goals for Liana Hughes Evan James and Olly Snape.
Liana's driving runs were well rewarded with a brace, Olly's strength in midfield and a well struck long range effort pleased the crowd.
Evan James' energy and quick thinking saw him pounce on a mis controlled ball and good sliding finish.
Reef Macleod the solid defender was given his time to shine up front, he dropped a shoulder beat one then another and struck a sweet shot to net his first Goal.
Great team work by all sharks with Lily, John, Adam, Spencer, Connor, James and Bridie all putting in a great effort allowing the free flowing football to develop.
Bridie worked tirelessly up front often receiving and redistributing through midfield.
John, Lily and Spencer solidly protecting the Shark's goals with tackles and clearances alike.
Adam as versatile as ever in midfield and defence.
Connor looked strong in the tackle and passing it well to feet.
James covered lots of the pitch to win the ball back and restart the Sharks offence.
A very proud coach enjoyed every minute of the sharks game today showcasing their teamwork, skills and determination.
Liana Hughes was well deserving in winning the Shark of the week trophy for a great display in midfield.
