Busselton Jetty Inc are asking for public feedback on its latest designs for the Jetty Village.
The Busselton Jetty plans for the new Australian Underwater Discovery Centre (AUDC) may be on hold, but with $22m in grant funds towards the project, the not for profit Busselton Jetty Incorporated team, was committed to delivering new experiences and developments at the end of the heritage listed 157 year old Jetty.
Advertisement
The revised infrastructure project will include a new interactive Marine Education Centre to educate the over 500,000 annual visitors to the Jetty on the importance of marine parks and our oceans.
The City of Busselton has asked BJI receive public comment before the amended development application is finalised.
READ MORE:
BJI chief executive officer, Lisa Shreeve said the Jetty's Plan B was going to meet the community and visitors' requests to activate the space at the end of the Jetty.
"People have commented for many years that they walk all the way out to the end and there is not much to do compared with other jetties and piers around the world," she said.
"Nearly 15,000 people surveyed over the past five years said enjoying WA's best seafood, chips and Margaret River wine while sitting over the ocean was their number one request."
"We have spent the past few months finalising our Plan B designs and working with the State and Federal Government to approve the changes so we can proceed to construction and we are very proud of the look, feel and new amenities that will be provided for locals and tourists."
Ms Shreeve said construction was expected to start at the end of the jetty in September/October this year.
The designs are open for comment until June 30 and can be done on its website www.busseltonjetty.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.