Two new flood rescue boats have been added to the fleets of the South West State Emergency Service (SES).
The boats will be based at Busselton and Australind SES units, which have 83 volunteers that have attended more than 70 incidents in the past year.
Advertisement
Volunteers helped design the boats to fit their own needs.
More than $300,000 was spent on the 6.4 metre boats, which incude communication and rescue gear, such as satellite phones and high frequency radios.
They will be able to be used for incidents such as attending flooded areas and rescuing people in open water.
Volunteers can transport two crew and up to four passengers on the new boats.
Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said they were custom built to volunteer needs to ensure they had the capacity to take on any incident they were called to.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.