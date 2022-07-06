The Busselton Golf Club has been put into the national spotlight after superintendent Lance Knox took out the Australian Sports Turf Associations superintendent of the year award.
Knox has been the greenkeeper at the course for just under four years, since then the club has noticed great changes.
"In that four years we have started a masterplan for the course and within that is to improve it every year," he said.
Knox and his team has managed to rebuild two greens, build a new maintenance shed which has become his "pride and joy" as well as bunker maintenance.
"What we have done has been great and get recognised is amazing - even on a state level, so then to be national was awesome," he said.
Knox has been in the business for 18 years, starting out in Perth where he worked at Hartfield Country Club.
After 11 years at the club, he began to have aspirations of becoming a superintendent and needed to move on.
He landed a position as assistant superintendent in Margaret River, where he spent a year.
Knox moved back to Perth to take on the Mount Lawley Golf Course where he spent three years.
He hasn't looked back after getting the superintendent role at Busselton.
"For myself I have always wanted to be a superintendent, I have never taken it for granted and I see Busselton as home," he said.
"I don't call it a job its a passion."
Knox has five people in his team and said he loved teaching the next generation about the industry.
It's not the designer holes, it's the playability of it that's important to me- Lance Knox
"You don't have to be a golfer to do the job," he said.
Knox can attest to that, after admitting he only starting playing the sport about two years ago.
"For the last two years I have played its been really good, the members like me playing with them," he said.
Busselton Golf Club president Neville Dawson said it worked both ways as the members would learn from Knox and vice versa.
Dawson said the board put prioritised the course over the club which was part of its success.
"If you have a good course it draws people and members and that makes us successful," he said.
Knox said when he worked, he would concentrate on what was happening on the ground, where as when he played he would see the treeline.
Knox also enjoys getting other green keepers from the South West courses together so they can help each other.
With Knox's award, he also received $5,000 to go towards training and or education.
He said he would love to volunteer at a US golf tournament to learn how they go about maintaining their courses.
The ideal hole for Knox is one that has healthy plant life.
"This is my goal everyday, is for members and public to have an enjoyable game," he said.
"It's not the designer holes, it's the playability of it that's important to me."
But this still means Knox takes his job seriously, particularly when managing the greens.
"Eighty percent of the time, 90 percent of shots is played on the green, so the expectation is that there is a smooth roll every time and it can't be soft or bumpy," he said.
The green is a different type of grass compared to the fairway, called Bent grass.
Knox said if they used the fairway grass on the green there would be too much bounce.
The team mow the greens once a day and also use sand and rollers to keep it smooth and fast.
"We do that all year round to keep the green to high standard," he said.
Knox said weather was also an important factor to maintaining a golf course.
He said they have to look at soil temperature, not plant or spray when its windy and prepare for rain as well.
"I prefer to be proactive than reactive," he said.
"That's why I love the job, everyday is different."
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
