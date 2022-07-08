The City of Busselton has announced a new lease holder for a campsite at Locke Estate in Siesta Park.
The South West Aboriginal Medical Service (SWAMS) was the successful proponent after going through an expression of interest process.
Advertisement
The medical service is an Aborginal community controlled health organisation that provides holistic wrap around services to the Indigenous community in the South West.
The organisation has exciting plans for the campsite and the City of Busselton's acting chief executive officer Tony Nottle said it was confident the development would further improve health and social outcomes for the Aboriginal community.
SWAMS proposes to develop a community hub with family units, dorm buildings, common areas, a caretaker's residence and a fire pit.
The proposed buildings will integrate with the bushland and coastal surrounding.
Where possible, SWAMS have also indicated an intent to use solar and sustainable energy options and undertake revegetation.
Mr Nottle said the announcement came during NAIDOC week, a time to acknowledge and celebrate history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal people.
"This timely lease arrangement will extend opportunity for SWAMS to offer important accessible programs and services of support, care and education to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people in Busselton and the greater South West," he said.
SWAMS chief executive officer Lesley Nelson said it proposed to use the campsite as a culturally safe place to deliver social, emotional and physical health programs.
"We're excited for what's to come, intending to offer a diverse range of services, including youth camps, Elders groups, men's and women's groups, cultural immersion and health related programs," she said.
SWAMS demonstrated experience in setting up new clinical services across the South West region and across their 35,000sq km footprint highlights the drive, passion and professionalism of the organisation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.