An historic rural property only minutes from both the sea and the city is 60 Sherwood Crescent in Broadwater.
This charming rural property offers a one of a kind country lifestyle brimming with history, character, old world charm, nature, privacy, and space.
Positioned between the city centre and Vasse, this hidden treasure consists of 1.44ha and is part of an original Busselton farm.
Still standing is the historic homestead, original outbuildings from yesteryear and relics from the good old farming days.
Featuring a 1940s homestead set amidst a tall stand of established trees, the home is prime for restoration or development.
Offering unlimited potential in a private one-of-a-kind location, this gorgeous property could be your grand design venture, a passionate restoration project, or an opportunity to develop in highly sought after Broadwater.
Create an idyllic residence with uninterrupted expansive views of the Broadwater Nature Reserve, and bountiful wildlife on your doorstep.
The proximity to the glorious sandy beaches of Geographe Bay, is only 800 metres away.
Open green pastures to the north also offer subdivision potential.
Opportunities also extend to securing the neighbouring property (11.95ha) with potential to subdivide.
