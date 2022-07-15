Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

House of the Week | Renovator's Dream

Updated July 18 2022 - 5:26am, first published July 15 2022 - 1:28am
An historic rural property only minutes from both the sea and the city is 60 Sherwood Crescent in Broadwater.

