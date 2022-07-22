'Made headlines around the world': Peta's heart is in Busselton

If you're a Busselton local who loves getting out and about and experiencing what the city has to offer, you'll probably have run into events coordinator Peta Pulford.
Advertisement
Ms Pulford has just celebrated 14 years working with the City of Busselton, and with various events and milestones under her belt, her efforts have helped to put Busselton on the map as the regional events capital of WA.
With her work anniversary prompting her to reflect on her achievements and memorable moments, Ms Pulford sat down with the Mail to talk about the joys of the job and the journey which led her into the events industry.
Her story with the City began with three young kids at home, studying nursing and working in aged care.
Feeling overwhelmed and in need of a change of pace, Ms Pulford noticed a customer service job was up with the City of Busselton and the rest, she said, was history.
"I said I would come back to nursing but I just... never did," she said, laughing.
"It was funny, the first week I started in customer service I was given an organisation chart to memorise and saw an events position on there and thought 'I'd love to do that'."
After moving around between a few different positions for the City, Ms Pulford finally started in events in 2012 - something she said had felt like a calling for many years.
"I came into it with this great love of events, I was always at events anyway - it was a natural progression for me to get involved."
A lover of all things entertainment, Ms Pulford was drawn to curating Busselton's year-round events calendar and facilitating guests, and she thrived in the space.
Settling into the role quickly, Ms Pulford propelled into grand and exciting plans, with many moments leaving her filled with pride - and even star-struck.
"One moment that comes to mind is meeting Heston Blumenthal and Nigella Lawson. Things like that, experiences, knowing I'm getting to bring that level of amazing to our community.
"It's not just about attracting tourists, though that is a big part of what we do, it's giving the people who live here the opportunity to be a part of this."
When COVID hit, the events industry was forced to pivot, and Ms Pulford said the City of Busselton team proved its resilience during that time.
"Everyone gritted their teeth and got through it - we were inventive and came up with new ways to do things. It even taught me a new way of thinking.
"You can reinvent yourself, you can be different - and we luckily reaped the rewards of that mindset."
Busselton was home to one of the first music events post-lockdown, a four quadrant concert with a revolving stage borrowed from a car showroom.
"It was incredible - we made news headlines around the world.
Advertisement
"I mean, that's creativity. Out of all the industries, the events industry is one of the most adaptive - it has been hard but also very empowering."
Ms Pulford said reflecting on her time in the role made her also appreciate family, and the support and understanding for having an unpredictable schedule.
Her children, who are grown up and have moved out of home now, have been her biggest supporters throughout her career.
"The kids have hung in with me over the years, events work can be really busy particularly during peak times.
"They've spent their lives being dragged along volunteering at events, I think they got a really good grounding from it."
When it comes to Ms Pulford's lasting passion for the job, she said being born and raised in Busselton made her develop a deep connection with the area and putting its name on the map.
Advertisement
"I grew up in Busselton. I moved away for a while when my oldest son was a few months old, but when I came back there was a whole new appreciation of Busselton. I think I had to go away to truly appreciate it, now I can't imagine going anywhere else."
When contemplating the highlight of her career, Ms Pulford said it was impossible to choose just one, and said her career itself was the highlight.
"It's hard to pick a favourite event, but I am especially proud of our homegrown events like CinefestOZ, Jetty Swim and Festival of Busselton, that started with humble beginnings and continue to flourish and go from strength-to-strength."
Busselton setting the scene for Ironman Western Australia was another pivotal moment for the City which not only reached a national audience but a global one.
When Ms Pulford isn't working, she said she was supporting local and getting active with her loved ones.
"I am a big supporter of our hospitality venues - my husband and I love craft beers.
Advertisement
"You can always find us out and about at some of our favourite breweries."
Ms Pulford said she has walked the Cape to Cape several times and loved getting out in nature to move her body.
"I love nature, I love walking and travelling."
Despite events being her job, Ms Pulford said you couldn't drag her away from being a part of the fun.
"I also just really love events, we love travelling to concerts."
Ms Pulford said her reflections also led her to appreciate the joy that came from her job, and that despite the busy schedule, she never had a boring day.
Advertisement
"Sometimes, especially from October to April, it's a really busy time. You've got to be passionate about it, if you're not, you couldn't sustain the energy you need to get through it.
"It's a busy life but I really love it."
I moved away for a while when my oldest son was a few months old, but when I came back there was a whole new appreciation of Busselton. I think I had to go away to truly appreciate it, now I can't imagine going anywhere else.- Peta Pulford
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.