$5 million Wyndham Dunsborough refurbishment begins

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific has begun a project to refurbish all 82 apartments at Club Wyndham Dunsborough, located beachfront at Geographe Bay.
The $5 million upgrade will occur in stages between now and December.
The project will use recyclable flooring and existing furniture will be donated to local non-profit organisations and charities.
About 35 local tradespeople and contractors are expected to be employed.
"After a couple of years' worth of disruptions to our property development calendar, this has become one of our most extensive refurbishments," company spokesman David Wray.
"We are excited to finally begin this project, which will make Club Wyndham Dunsborough one of the crown jewels of our managed portfolio."
Club Wyndham Dunsborough is part of Club Wyndham South Pacific, the region's leading vacation ownership club with 52 locations across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Thailand, Hawaii, Japan and Europe.
Club apartments are updated according to a refurbishment schedule so they continue to look modern and fresh.
As part of the project, all bathrooms and powder rooms in the apartments will be renewed, while kitchen benchtops will be replaced and cabinets refaced. Luxury vinyl flooring will be laid in the living areas, and new bedroom carpets will be 100 per cent wool.
Many apartments will be stocked with new furniture, sofa beds and soft furnishings like curtains. A bright new design scheme will inspire the selection of new furniture and soft furnishings, and the apartments will all be repainted accordingly.
"This project will freshen up the resort apartments and aims to bring the brightness and beauty of this part of the world inside for guests. The new look is inspired by the resort's picture-perfect location on Geographe Bay and the Margaret River region's famous sunshine," Mr Wray said.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
