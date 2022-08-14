CMI Busselton City FC League men met Dynamos in an exciting game on Sunday, August 14 to face off in the Southwest Cup at Churchill Park.
Despite city being top of the league it was Dynamos who started brighter and a couple of warning shots were fired just wide as city scrambled.
Fifteen minutes in and Dynamos took a deserved lead as a slick passing move ended at the Dynamos strikers foot and he placed the ball past city keeper Adam Guthridge to make it 1-0 to Dynamos.
City improved after going behind and had good possession for the rest of the half.
With virtually the last kick of the half, city striker Ricky Ruse made it 1-1 with a well taken volley flicked over the keepers head.
The second half was a close affair and city looked the better team and were having joy down the right hand side of the field.
City's Andreas Theodosiades bet two players before brilliantly standing the ball up at the far post for Tuse to nod home his second goal of the game.
Dynamos responded by equalising against the run of play to make it 2-2 shortly after.
City's Martin Ryan who'd been a thorn in the Dynamos team all day got the goal he deserved scoring a wonderfully taken strike from an acute angle outside the area that blasted past the outstretched keepers hand.
Dynamos then had a player sent off and it looked as though Busselton had it in the bag only for a hopeful long ball into the city area resulted in a cross that was expertly taken with an overhead kick by the impressive number 10 from Dynamos.
Extra time came and city looked fresher with the extra player and better fitness and it was the excellent Theodosiades who tapped in a great flowing move to seal a city passage into the next round.
Best players on the day were Theodosiades, Danny Kane who was a calming influence in midfield and Ryan who looked dangerous throughout.
An exciting game for the neutral and fan alike that keeps city undefeated and there search for an historic treble on track
