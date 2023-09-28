The City of Busselton and Rio Tinto have resigned a Memorandum of Understanding, cementing their long-standing partnership for another three years.
The MOU formally recognises the relationship between the City of Busselton and Rio Tinto and is underpinned by the principles of collaboration and open communication.
Key objectives focus on delivering family and youth services, community health and wellness programs, expanding employment and training opportunities and contributing to regional economic stability.
"Over the past 16 years, Rio Tinto's regional employment and spending program has returned great benefit to the local economy," Mayor Grant Henley said.
"Along with the economic returns associated with Rio Tinto spending and the spending of its workforce, Rio Tinto has supported local arts including partnering with major events like Ironman and CinefestOZ."
At the heart of the MOU is Rio Tinto's ongoing commitment to regional youth. Rio Tinto has been partnering with the City to support the Youth Services Program for over a decade.
The current agreement saw Rio Tinto double its financial contribution to $80,000 per annum. This additional funding has enabled new programs to be developed and helped activate the Busselton and Dunsborough Youth Precincts.
"We value our partnership with the City of Busselton and are proud to be renewing this MOU," General Manager of Hope Downs, Nathan Jacobs said
"Rio Tinto launched its regional FIFO operations from Busselton in 2007 with 80 employees. Today the region is home to our largest regional FIFO workforce with close to 1400 employees or around 37 per cent of the company's regional workforce.
"We look forward to working with the City to support social and economic growth in this great community."
