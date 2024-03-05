Event set to inspire South West business owners

South West networking group Inspire + Collaborate have announced their first event of the year.
"This one is all about networking, connecting with others and making those invaluable relationships that help to elevate you in your industry and personal life," Kelly-Ann Bunney said.
"We so often get asked, by local women in business, for more opportunities for them to connect with other like minded women.
"Running a business down here or even working for someone else in a small team can feel isolating and lonely.
"We find women are craving that chance to get out and meet people who are going through similar things and find others who might be able to help them."
Kelly said the team were thrilled to welcome South West raised Becky Felstead home as a special guest speaker.
"[Becky will] share her learnings and wisdom and then everyone will get to put their learnings into practice with a good old fashioned speed networking session," she said.
Becky said growing up in the South West, she was aware networking events were few and far between.
"So I'm really looking forward to sharing what I've learned over the last decade or more about the unexpected things that are important in networking," she said.
"I learned early on, actually when I used to be the photographer for the local paper, how to start a conversation, get to know people in a short amount of time and how to leave a lasting impression.
"I'm looking forward to empowering the women of the South West to utilise all of our amazing skills, have an abundant mindset in collaboration and to see more small businesses succeed."
Inspire + Collaborate's 'Discovering The Power Of Networking' is on Thursday March 14 from 5.30pm at Meelup Farmhouse.
Tickets are available now at events.humanitix.com/inspire-collaborate-connect-conquer-2024
To find out more, follow @inspireandcollaborate on socials.
