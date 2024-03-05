Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Event set to inspire South West business owners

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 5 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspire + Collaborate's networking events at Meelup Farmhouse offer a relaxed environment for South West businesswomen to share their experiences and knowledge. Pictures supplied.
Inspire + Collaborate's networking events at Meelup Farmhouse offer a relaxed environment for South West businesswomen to share their experiences and knowledge. Pictures supplied.

South West networking group Inspire + Collaborate have announced their first event of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.