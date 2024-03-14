Works halted on historic CWA hall

The Busselton Country Women's Association (CWA) has moved to reassure supporters of renovations to the CWA Hall that donations are secure, as it was revealed this week that works have been halted by an engineer's report.
A spokesperson for the group said plans to overhaul the building - which is around 100 years old - had "hit a snag".
"CWA Busselton wish to advise all donors to our building upgrade that we have received advice by a Structural Engineer that the building is unsafe, and that major works are required to make it safe. This has set us back momentarily."
Renovations began on the building in 2022, but work was halted while the CWA "negotiated a way forward".
"Taking this information into consideration, the CWA is now in the process of re-planning its approach as we want to ensure the building not only meets the needs of the Busselton and Busselton Belles' members but is a wonderful community asset for the people of Busselton.
"The State Office of CWA is also very keen to see that the Busselton branch building upgrade is successful and will be taking on a bigger role in terms of fundraising and making grant applications to see this project through.
"Your generous and kind donations are safe and will be used when we re-commence the building process."
The CWA thanked its supporters and said the building upgrade would continue "as soon as possible".
