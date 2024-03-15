Eco-friendly fashion focus at Busselton festival

The iconic Busselton Jetty will be transformed into what could be the world's longest fashion catwalk this November, as part of the Sustainable Fashion Festival 24.
Australia's biggest sustainable fashion festival is aiming to set a world record while encouraging the public to embrace eco-friendly, ethical and sustainable fashion.
"It's been estimated that 92 million tonnes of textile waste goes into landfill around the world every year," Festival Director Zuhal Kuvan Mills said.
"Cheap fast fashion means people are wearing many of their clothes just a few times before throwing them out.
"That comes with a huge cost for the environment and we urgently need to find ways to make fashion more sustainable."
Busselton Jetty will play host to spectacular fashion shows during the month-long festival, showcasing the latest in eco-friendly, ethical, and sustainable fashion from designers across the globe.
Zuhal said the festival would provide a platform for designers to present fashion in the age of the 'Anthropocene', a term used to describe an epoch shaped by the impact of human activity on climate change.
"The Festival will present 'Closet of the Anthropocene' to showcase the collections of more than 80 international and Australian designers who source sustainable materials and textiles to create unique pieces," she said.
"The stunning locales of Busselton and Perth will serve as an ideal canvas to showcase the transformative power of sustainable fashion."
Preparations are in full swing, with community groups, youth and seniors centres already taking part in workshops exploring different aspects of sustainable fashion.
"By curating an immersive experience that seamlessly merges the beauty of nature with cutting-edge sustainable designs, Eco Fashion Week Australia aims to inspire and engage a global audience in the conversation about ethical and eco-friendly fashion practices," Zuhal said.
"As well as sustainable fashion workshops, members of the public can attend insightful artist talks and explore exhibitions that delve into the intersection of sustainable design and environmental stewardship.
"EFWA invites everyone to join the movement, celebrate sustainable fashion, and be a part of the positive change that the fashion industry needs.
"We 're so excited to be bringing this amazing event to life and Busselton Jetty is the perfect location to kick off the festival."
Find out more at www.ecofashionweekaustralia.com
