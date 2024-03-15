Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Eco-friendly fashion focus at Busselton festival

By Nicky Lefebvre
March 15 2024 - 3:25pm
Sustainable fashion by designers from across the globe will be showcased in Busselton and Perth for the Sustainable Fashion Festival 24. Pictures supplied.
The iconic Busselton Jetty will be transformed into what could be the world's longest fashion catwalk this November, as part of the Sustainable Fashion Festival 24.

