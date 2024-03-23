Yallingup art and wine hub tells South West story

A new gallery in the heart of Yallingup is offering a diverse range of Indigenous art from all over Australia, alongside the recently opened Jilyara Wines Cellar Door.
Yallingup Aboriginal Art opened quietly in November 2023, and is billed as the region's largest dedicated Indigenous fine art gallery, featuring a collection of contemporary artworks and aiming to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indigenous culture.
"We are thrilled to unveil Yallingup Aboriginal Art Gallery, a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating the diversity of the world's oldest living culture," gallery director Sara Greay said.
"This gallery represents a culmination of years of planning from our original gallery space held at our luxury accommodation business, Bina Maya Yallingup Escape.
"We have been collecting art from Australia wide for some time.
"Renovating the building at the front of Yallingup Maze allowed us to curate the perfect space filled with natural light, and with such a large space means our collection extends to all areas of Australia.
"We are honoured to provide a platform for Indigenous artists to share their remarkable dreamtime stories".
Ms Greay said the gallery's artworks were constantly changing, with the current collection including works from award-winning Noongar artists, works from further North WA, Western Desert, APY lands, Northern Territory, North Queensland and more.
There is also encouragement to better understand the six Noongar seasons through the art on display.
"The Noongar six seasons are a unique traditional way of representing sustainability and environmental cohesiveness which more and more people are so interested in," Ms Greay said.
As well as the fine contemporary pieces on sale, the gallery also offers books, clapping sticks, didgeridoos, original works from emerging Noongar artists and original pieces and prints from Wadandi custodian, Josh Whiteland.
Ms Greay said the gallery was a proud member of the Aboriginal Art Association.
"Being a small business backed by our successful award-winning accommodation Bina Maya, we are in a position to ensure our caring, personalised service and attention to details also serves our artists and other galleries and art house we collaborate with."
The gallery is located at the front of Yallingup Maze and alongside the Jilyara Wines Cellar Door, showcasing their range of Wilyabrup-produced premium wines.
For more visit yallingupaboriginalart.com.au and jilyara.com.au
