Busselton Boomers: Reunion planned for long weekend

Students who attended Busselton Senior High School in the 1960s - as well as locals who travelled out of the region to attend other schools - are being invited to take part in a reunion celebration over the June long weekend.
The Busselton Baby Boomers group consist of students who attended BSHS in the 1960s, and facilitator Rob Ainsworth has been promoting the get together as potentially a last opportunity for these locals to mix and meet socially.
"While the Busselton Senior High School was the only local secondary school option in the 1960s - distinct from today's extensive range of public and private schools - the reunion is open to all students who attended BSHS during the 1960s at any level, including those from Nannup, Cowaramup, Margaret River and Augusta who travelled by bus, as well as others from this area who attended other schools in Perth or elsewhere," Barry House, 1967 Dux and group member explained.
"This generation has produced many outstanding sportsmen and women, top scholars, successful business people, many community leaders and generally fine, upstanding Australian citizens.
"The weekend is guaranteed to be interesting and informative, an opportunity to renew acquaintances and share experiences."
Events are scheduled to be held at the Esplanade Hotel on Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1, 2024.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to get in touch with Rob Ainsworth (robertjamesainsworth2014@outlook.com), Ian Wiese (ian@marineresearch.org.au), or Barry House (barry.house49@gmail.com) for more details or to indicate your interest.
