Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Busselton Boomers: Reunion planned for long weekend

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 21 2024 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Wiese (Dux 1966) and Barry House (Dux 1967) with the Busselton Senior High School Honour Board. Picture supplied.
Ian Wiese (Dux 1966) and Barry House (Dux 1967) with the Busselton Senior High School Honour Board. Picture supplied.

Students who attended Busselton Senior High School in the 1960s - as well as locals who travelled out of the region to attend other schools - are being invited to take part in a reunion celebration over the June long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.