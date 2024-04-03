Historic partnership to continue sharing stories

An agreement between the Busselton Historical Society and the Busselton Oral History Group will see the continuation of tireless work to preserve vital history in the South West.
At their AGM on March 12 the Busselton Historical Society (BHS) agreed to a proposal from the Busselton Oral History Group to the transfer of all their physical and financial assets in return for BHS continuing management of oral history activities in Busselton.
This includes a collection of interviews held at the State Library of Western Australia (SLWA), ongoing recording, editing and publishing of locals' life stories, and the sale of books, including 'Busselton Life in Snips and Snaps', the final publication of the Busselton Oral History Group.
Margaret Tickle OAM initiated interest in recording local histories in Busselton in 1985, and Margaret Dawson OAM has been interviewing, editing sound files and transcribing from the outset.
Over the four decades, 352 interviews have been conducted by 57 interviewers amounting to 626 hours of edited recordings transcribed by around 60 other volunteers.
These are available online through the State Library of WA.
"The BHS is delighted to have BOHG back in the fold," a spokesperson said.
"It strongly supports the continuation of collecting and preserving oral histories and this voluntary work will continue through BHS."
Two past BOHG members will join its committee and lead the Oral History Project.
Those interested in ensuring that more local stories can be recorded, edited and transcribed, so they can be made available online, are encouraged to contact BHS at oralhistory@busseltonhistoricalsociety.org.au.
