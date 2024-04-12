Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Love your Leftovers': Savings made with waste workshops

April 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alisa Alison from Reconnect to Nature is one of three educators presenting the 'Love your Leftovers' workshops. Picture supplied.
Alisa Alison from Reconnect to Nature is one of three educators presenting the 'Love your Leftovers' workshops. Picture supplied.

Locals are being urged to sign up to a series of free workshops from the City of Busselton, aimed at providing practical solutions for reducing food waste at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.