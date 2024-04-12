'Love your Leftovers': Savings made with waste workshops

Locals are being urged to sign up to a series of free workshops from the City of Busselton, aimed at providing practical solutions for reducing food waste at home.
"Unfortunately, so much of our food at home is wasted," Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"This is a great opportunity to learn simple, practical ways to use food in a way that benefits your wallet, your garden and the environment."
The 'Love your Leftovers' workshops will be on offer at three different locations across Busselton and Dunsborough from 23 April to 29 May 2024, as part of the Waste Sorted Grant Funding Program supported by the State Government and the Waste Authority.
Activities will include a live cooking demo featuring creative recipes that turn food scraps into delicious, everyday meals, as well as the opportunity to build an in-ground worm farm, complete with live worms to take away and install at home.
Sustainability educators Jessica Hayes, Jo Kennedy from A Single Leaf South West and Alisa Alison from Reconnect to Nature will deliver the workshops and share their expertise in managing and maintaining food waste systems at home.
For those who attend a workshop, there will be an opportunity to attend a follow up session to share learning outcomes and receive more support.
Registration is essential, visit www.busselton.wa.gov.au/events/love-your-leftovers!/11270
