Work underway to remove Vasse Estuary sediment

April 18 2024 - 12:00pm
Work underway to remove Vasse Estuary sediment

The WA State government says a sediment removal program currently underway near James Richardson Park, adjacent to the Vasse Estuary, is expected to remove around 64 tonnes of sediment along the bank of the estuary channel at Estuary View Drive, in Wonnerup.

Local News

