Work underway to remove Vasse Estuary sediment

The WA State government says a sediment removal program currently underway near James Richardson Park, adjacent to the Vasse Estuary, is expected to remove around 64 tonnes of sediment along the bank of the estuary channel at Estuary View Drive, in Wonnerup.
Water Minister Simone McGurk said the program would aim to improve liveability for residents in the longer term.
"This new program aims to strike a balance that will both alleviate odours for Estuary View Drive residents in summer, without risking the important conservation values of the wetlands," she said.
"It is hoped that this new project will provide longer-term relief to residents by directly addressing the source of the odour coming from sediments in the Vasse Estuary."
Water Corporation will lead the delivery of the sediment removal project, which will occur along a 220-metre stretch of the shoreline.
The state government said it estimated that up to 330 cubic metres of sediment will be removed, using a vacuum pump.
Sediment will then be trucked off-site and onto the Busselton Wastewater Treatment Plant for drying and treatment.
The project was developed by the Vasse Wonnerup Wetlands Partnership, who oversee management of the wetlands.
Vasse Taskforce chair Pierre Yang said various stakeholders had worked to see the program established.
"A strong collaborative approach between Vasse Taskforce agencies has helped to bring this project to fruition," he said.
"Sediment removal will help address community concerns about liveability, visual amenity, and odour for residents.
"The project will also improve our understanding of the effectiveness of removing sediments to reduce smells in this important waterway system."
The project is part of the Revitalising Geographe Waterways program, and the State Government's $25 million Healthy Estuaries WA program.
