Reunion marks centenary

It was the descendants of these four branches - Molly, who married Ted House and had 5 children; Nancy, who married Ray Passmore having 4 children; Lesley, who married Keith Hutton having 6 children; and Stan Jolliffe, who married Judith having 5 children - who gathered on the original 'Vectis' farm at Mark and Tania's home on Metricup Road, to celebrate the family's influence and contributions to the South West.

