Our History

Reunion marks centenary

April 17 2024 - 3:05pm
A gathering in Willyabrup on Sunday April 7 saw 80 direct descendants of the Jolliffe family come together to commemorate 100 years since Frank and Ethel Jolliffe arrived in WA in 1924.

