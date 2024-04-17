Swim, bike fun run for kids at Busselton festival

Around 300 kids aged 7 to 15 are expected to take on the challenge of the SunSmart Kids Triathlon when it lands at Barnard Park and Busselton Foreshore on Saturday May 4.
SunSmart Kids events focus on getting to the finish line with a smile and having fun through multisport.
The race is not timed, and every finisher receives a special Kids Triathlon medal for their participation.
A spokesperson for the event said it was the perfect event for beginners, with plenty of water safety and supervision along the way.
"To participate, children must be older than seven years, with age calculated as at 31 December 2023 no matter when you sign up," the spokesperson said, citing AusTriathlon race competition rules.
There are two distances to choose from, with both individual and team options available.
Kids aged 7 to 11 years can take on the Short Distance triathlon - a 100m swim, 2km cycle and 500m run.
"The Short distance triathlon also includes the optional family wave, allowing parents and guardians of participants to swim and run alongside their child if they need a boost of confidence."
Kids aged 10 to 15 years can take on the Long Distance triathlon; a 200m swim, 4km cycle and 1km run.
"All participants get to finish their race with a run down the blue carpet and through the finisher arch, just like the pros!"
Limited spots remain, and online registrations are set to close on 24 April 2024.
Participants must bring their own bike, helmet, running shoes, swimwear and running clothes.
A swim cap and number bib are provided in the race pack.
Kids must know how to swim and ride a bike independently to participate.
The Busselton Festival of Triathlon will return to Barnard Park on May 4 and 5, bringing with it five huge races and more than 2000 participants across the two day event.
For more info, visit www.busseltonfestivaloftriathlon.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.