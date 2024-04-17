Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Swim, bike fun run for kids at Busselton festival

April 17 2024 - 2:59pm
SunSmart Kids events focus on getting to the finish line with a smile and having fun through multisport.
Around 300 kids aged 7 to 15 are expected to take on the challenge of the SunSmart Kids Triathlon when it lands at Barnard Park and Busselton Foreshore on Saturday May 4.

