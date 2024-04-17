Special event for story trail's birthday

The project has allowed the Libraries to deliver beyond their facilities, with four stories featured on the storytime trail over the last 12 months: 'Where ya Goin'?' by author Steve Heron and illustrator Matty Mitchell; 'Wombat Can't Sing' by author Katie Stewart; 'Bush Magic' by author and illustrator Kylie Howarth; and the current Storytime Way book, 'Jetty Jumping' by author Andrea Rowe and illustrator Hannah Sommerville.