Special event for story trail's birthday

Busselton's The Storytime Way will celebrate its first birthday this month, having already become a beloved community resource, captivating families with its interactive outdoor storytime trail.
Located along the foreshore near Busselton Primary School and extending to Longlands Park in Geographe, the trail encourages families to read, talk, sing, dance and laugh together as they explore each panel.
With story panels changing every few months, the engaging outdoor activity, suitable for both walking and riding, has become a favourite among families with young children.
The trail was recognised for its outstanding service to community and in September last year, winning the Local Government Professionals WA Community Development Innovative Partnership Award for Regional.
To celebrate the birthday, the Busselton Library is hosting a special event free of charge on Saturday 20 April 2024 from 11.00am to 12.30pm.
"The Storytime Way project has been a unique way to engage families and connect them to our libraries," Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"Following a trail situated along a scenic coastal shared path and nearby park, twenty storybook panels feature pages of a fun, vibrantly illustrated and often local children's books - what a wonderful initiative!
"It's been great to see just how popular the trail is and more importantly, just how well it promotes early literacy."
The trail helps children develop important literacy skills by reading with a grown-up, asking questions, and talking about the story.
The project has allowed the Libraries to deliver beyond their facilities, with four stories featured on the storytime trail over the last 12 months: 'Where ya Goin'?' by author Steve Heron and illustrator Matty Mitchell; 'Wombat Can't Sing' by author Katie Stewart; 'Bush Magic' by author and illustrator Kylie Howarth; and the current Storytime Way book, 'Jetty Jumping' by author Andrea Rowe and illustrator Hannah Sommerville.
No registration is required for the celebration event on Saturday 20 April 2024 at the Busselton Library.
The festivities will include an interactive storytelling session with award-winning author Andrea Rowe, creator of the book 'Jetty Jumping.'
The day will be full of activities, craft, cake and fun with Barney the Barn Owl from Paint the Cape REaD. Dymocks Busselton will be onsite for book sales.
The winner of the Storytime Way competition will also be announced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.