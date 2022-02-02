news, local-news,

A team of divers has been working over the last two weeks to set up the swim course moorings in the lead up to the Busselton Jetty Swim on February 12. The maintenance crew from Geographe Bay-based, Shorewater Marine jumped on board to support the swim, offering to physically locate and maintain each of the eight mooring blocks. With new floats and line installed, the company is also providing a barge on event day for use by surf lifesavers and the photography team. Related: New partnership for Busselton Jetty Swim 2022 Operations manager Hayden Hill said Shorewater Marine was happy to get behind the event to make sure it is around for years to come. "We value supporting an iconic home grown and grass roots community event that Busselton Jetty Swim is. The event has provided years of enjoyment and achievement for so many swimmers," he said. Read More: The 2022 Busselton Jetty Swim will be open through ballot system

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/90f13134-2393-4115-81be-235cb8073d55.JPG/r10_373_3991_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Divers are making sure everything is in order for the upcoming Busselton Jetty Swim.