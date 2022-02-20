Dunsborough Tavern and Har Bar shop added as WA COVID exposure sites
Coronavirus
Two new exposure sites in Dunsborough have been added to the Healthy WA website as the State records 229 new COVID cases.
Anyone who has visited the Dunsborough Tavern from 7-7.30pm on February 15 or Har Bar shop between 8-10pm on February 15 is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they arise.
These exposure sites are announced just one day before new restrictions are set to be implemented across the Perth, Peel, South-West, Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Pilbara regions.
The level one restrictions, coming into place at 6am on February 21, will include:
- home gatherings limited to a total of 30 people;
- private outdoor gatherings (not at a private residence) limited to a total of 200 people;
- two square metre rule introduced for hospitality, fitness venues, entertainment venues, cultural venues, places of worship, hairdressers and beauty services;
- 75 per cent capacity for seated entertainment venues (forward facing), such as theatres and cinemas;
- 75 per cent capacity for major stadia such as Optus Stadium, RAC Arena, HBF Stadium (main area) and HBF Park;
- two square metre rule for Perth Crown Complex and seated service only on the casino gaming floor;
- 500-person capacity limit at nightclubs, in addition to the two square metre rule;
- visitation at residential aged care and disability care facilities, and hospitals limited to four visitors per patient/resident per day, exemptions for compassionate reasons;
- COVID Event Checklists required for events with more than 500 patrons and less than 1,000 patrons and COVID Event Plans required for large events with 1,000 patrons and above;
- COVID Safety Plans to be expanded to early childhood education and childcare services, hairdressers and barbers, and encouraged for all workplaces; and
- workplaces should implement COVID-19 safe settings to manage workforce impacts.
Of today's reported cases 222 are local and seven are travel-related.