Two new exposure sites in Dunsborough have been added to the Healthy WA website as the State records 229 new COVID cases. Anyone who has visited the Dunsborough Tavern from 7-7.30pm on February 15 or Har Bar shop between 8-10pm on February 15 is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they arise. These exposure sites are announced just one day before new restrictions are set to be implemented across the Perth, Peel, South-West, Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Pilbara regions. The level one restrictions, coming into place at 6am on February 21, will include: Of today's reported cases 222 are local and seven are travel-related.

Dunsborough Tavern and Har Bar shop added as WA COVID exposure sites