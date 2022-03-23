news, property, margaret river, lone pine cottage, buy home, for sale, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 3 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR Situated on the west side of Margaret River, Lone Pine Cottage has been designed with quality and comfort in mind. Designed and built in 2009 by Paradigm, the home has a northern aspect and is constructed out of rammed-earth and weatherboard. The home has been built to high specifications sure to impress even the most discerning buyers. The home has stunning West Australian Blackbutt timber flooring, large windows and a private courtyard. The large open-plan living area is stunning, with an abundance of natural light and high ceilings providing a wonderful sense of space. The indoor living areas flow seamlessly through bi-fold doors to a spacious alfresco. Ceiling fans, ducted airconditioning and a gas log fire keep an ambient temperature all year round. The kitchen features quality fixtures and fittings including stone benchtops and SMEG appliances. All three bedrooms are king-sized, with full ensuite bathrooms, complete with underfloor heating, floor to ceiling windows and fantastic airflow. Two of the bedrooms offer large built-in robes, with one providing direct access out to the north-facing entertaining area, while the third bedroom has a large walk-in robe, a spacious bathroom and direct access to the alfresco. The large north-facing alfresco is surrounded by gardens and decking concealed by an intimate courtyard area. There is plenty of parking on the property with two spaces on the eastern side and another two on the northern side with the bonus of being Tesla-ready with a Tesla Supercharger. Whether you want to continue Lone Pine Cottage as a successful short stay business or enjoy the property yourself, this one is a rare gem that will not last long. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

