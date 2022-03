news, local-news,

The Busselton Golf Club donated its course on March 25 for the 19th Gail Kearney Memorial Hospice Golf Day. It was a sunny day for hundreds of people to come and enjoy a day of golf and raising money for the Busselton Hospice. The 2021 event raised nearly $35,000 and this year's event is yet to be tallied. Over the 19 years the day has raised more than $500,000 for the hospice.

