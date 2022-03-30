news, local-news,

The Busselton community has rallied around a local hockey legend, to ensure she has the funds to go to the national championships amid ongoing medical costs. Hockey player Maddison Fenwick has been playing hockey for the state since she was 11, and was selected for this year's Under 18 State Gold team. Maddie and her team are set to represent WA in the national championships in Queensland next week, but medical costs for an ongoing illness have meant she needed help with the funds. Related: 2022 Gail Kearney Memorial Hospice Golf Day | Photos Since being diagnosed with Crohns disease in May last year, Maddie has had several visits to doctors and hospitals, with the costs making it hard to find the $2500 she needed to compete. Her friend Catherine Smith said despite being diagnosed with the lifelong condition and being in hospital during her WACE exams last year, Maddie had dealt with the ordeal like a "legend". "I was just blown away by her determination and positivity," Ms Smith said. "Even through her diagnosis, she was so brave and strong. You can't help but want to help out such a determined young woman." To get Maddie to the national championships, Ms Smith started a Facebook fundraising page, with a goal to raise the whole $2500. Related: 'Magic' therapy for Busselton residents thanks to generous ... At the time of publication, $950 had already been raised by generous community members and local businesses. "It's going really good and I'm very appreciative of how much we've fundraised so far," Maddie said. Leading up to the competition, Maddie continues to train in Perth with her team, up to four times per week. Maddie plans to fly out with the team on Monday, April 4, to compete in five games over ten days. "I'm very excited to represent WA again," Maddie said. "Thank you for all the opportunities I've been given." With $1550 still left to be raised, donations to support Maddie can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/513882293787475/.

