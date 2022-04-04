news, local-news,

Busselton City FC Rocky Ridge Ladies Premier team took on the mighty Dunsborough Towners on Sunday April 3. It was a well fought game by both sides with the Towners defence under pressure from the start with City playing with the wind. Young Kyah Dunkenton and Liza Denman worked the flanks sending the ball forward to Chelsea Braam and Therese Charlton to create opportunities at goal with Dunsborough's goalie Eliza Sheehan working hard. It wasn't until a substitute at the 13th minute by City, bringing on Estelle Dragsta and a corner kick in by Braam saw the first goal of the day, with Dragsta meeting the crossed ball and headed into the back of the net on her first game touch. Dunsborough's Maddie Rice worked hard in keeping her backline in position and the ball clear, but with Braam finding a clear pass through to the ever reliable Charlton's boot it saw a second goal as it hit the back of the net leaving it 2-0 at halftime. Two minutes into the second half saw some great midfield play with Jess Sheridan and Alesia Riches work the ball around before passing it to Braam who raced past two Dunsborough defenders and knock the ball into the goals to see 3-0 for City. Dunsborough's Chenaye Wright and Emily Killick tried to take advantage with having the wind with them but City's defence worked well led by Sami Ryan and Dana Stockley, however the chances that got through were met by keeper Ash Charlton saving one particular ball that looked to be a great shot. With both sides still showing strong performances it was once again the well earned, Player of the Day, Braam on the 33rd minute that sealed the deal with a 25 yard stroke that almost ripped the top of the goal net off making it a 4-0 victory for Busselton City.

Busselton City Football Club's ladies premier side enjoys big win over Dunsborough Towners