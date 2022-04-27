news, local-news,

A seven-person panel of healthcare experts will meet this week to investigate the sudden death of a woman at Busselton Health Campus, as her family wait for answers. The WA Country Health Service convened the review after a woman, believed to be in her 70s, died of a heart attack after allegedly waiting for several hours in the Health Campus' emergency department on Tuesday, April 19. Review chair Dr Helen Van Gessel confirmed the expert panel will meet this week, and will include emergency specialist professor Stephen Dunjey and Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare chief officer Mike Wallace. A senior nurse from North Metropolitan Health Service, a representative from St John WA and other specialists with in-depth knowledge of Busselton Health Campus will also join the panel. Dr Van Gessel said the panel's first obligation was to the patient's family. "We owe it them to be able to answer their questions accurately," she said. "For that reason, no comment on outcomes will be provided until such time as loved ones are consulted. It comes after the children of the woman who died said in a statement they would be keeping to themselves at that time. "We loved our mother so very dearly," the statement read. "As we hope you can appreciate, we are very private people and, it is a very sad time for us. We would appreciate privacy now and trust that our wishes are respected."

