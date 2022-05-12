news, local-news,

The Busselton War Memorial is set to have a new home just across the river in Rotary Park, after funding was approved for the restoration project. The Busselton Returned and Services League (RSL) has received federal funding to restore and move the memorial, which has stood in Victoria Square since it was constructed in late 1919. RSL president Glenn Woodward said the current cenotaph is in need of numerous repairs, with mistakes on many of the plaques. "We now have the opportunity to correct some names and titles that are misspelled. We will also be able to include the names of the several service nurses who served and were not originally listed," he said. Read more: Busselton monument turns 100 "The new war memorial will include the memorial walk featuring the bronze plaques on a path leading to the Cenotaph. It will be a pleasant, quiet place for contemplation with benches to sit on and landscaping to enjoy." Mr Woodward said relocating the cenotaph would make carparks and toilets more accessible, as visits to the memorial gain popularity. "For years we have seen a huge increase in the number of people attending the Anzac Day and Remembrance Day services, and the current park is small, surrounded by roads and noisy," he said. During the Anzac Centenary, the RSL Club received grant funding for 186 bronze plaques that honoured the fallen and men that served overseas in World War 1 from the district. Read more: Busselton community remembered the ANZACs with a parade down Queen Street and a commemoration service in memorial park The restoration project will install the new Memorial Walk plaques and flag poles, and add a new granite base and limestone walls for the updated honour boards. The City is set to help fund the restoration and landscaping at Rotary Park, with funds allocated in its long-term financial plan. There were no plans to relocate the memorial wall yet but Mr Woodward invited interested people to get in touch so they could be involved in future planning for it. The federal funding was announced by Forrest MP Nola Merino, and comes as part of the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grant from the Department of Veteran Affairs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/bbba1868-1bbe-4baf-9f2b-2c427c0e8556.jpg/r191_309_1825_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton RSL gets funds to restore and move the memorial cenotaph to Rotary Park