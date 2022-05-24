news, local-news,

Busselton resident Karen Nicholls has conquered the National Masters title for the fourth time. Over the last weekend of April, Nicholls and her coaches Dave and John Hinsey traveled to Perth for the competition. Luckily Nicholls only had one opponent to defeat for the title. She was up against her opponent from the state titles which Nicholls won last year. In the state competition last year, Nicholls had to go up a weight for the fight. While it didn't impact the outcome, Nicholls said this year she went back down a weight which made it easier. "I was able to keep the fitness the same level," she said. Nicholls opponent came out strong in the national fight and it was clear they had done their study. "She did her homework and the first round was very hard," Nicholls said. "She came out really hard and did a good job. "It took me by surprise a little bit because the first time I fought her she was on the back foot where as this time she came forward a lot more." Nicholls admitted she was slow to get started in the match but improved in the second round. She said she was able to change up how she was boxing and move around more in the second round. "Then the third round I dominated," she said. In the last break, coach Hinsey said just the right thing to Nicholls to ensure the win. "He said you have two minutes left and its one round all so you have to work hard for this last round," Nicholls replayed back. "I understood what he was saying I was in full swing. "The last round was awesome. "I finally found my reach and aim and I put a count on her." A count means Nicholls was able to knock her opponent over and have the referee count to ten to allow her to get up. Now Nicholls has four national medals to her name and plans to defend her title next year. In the mean time she will continue to train, probably not as hard, in Bunbury at Denning Road Boxing.

