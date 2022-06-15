Ready for you to move in

This impressive and unique build is located in a well-presented cul-de-sac and features views over to the wetlands, with amazing bird life including Black Swans that you can admire every day..
After more than 20 years, the current owner has moved on and will leave the home as a vacant possession, so it will be easy to move into.
The home has many features to admire all designed to give you the creature comforts you and your family need. Enter through the formal entrance hall for greeting visitors and guests.
There is underfloor heating in three locations for those chilly days and night. You have the luxury of three bedrooms including an additional study for homework or work-from-home office.
Adding to the ambiance and your comfort are attractive downlights, fans and three air-conditioners.
You will love the remodeled modern and spacious kitchen and the added ceiling height.
There are formal and well-kept gardens to the front fed by two bores and to keep your costs down, solar paneling for inexpensive power, and reticulated gas.
You can recline in the shady, north-facing, treed backyard that is fully fenced and has a lean-to and gazebo. For the handyman a small, powered shed. This spacious home will not disappoint.
