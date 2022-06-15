Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

House of the Week | Just ready for you and your family to move in

June 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready for you to move in

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • Geographe
  • 15 Petrel Cove
  • Price: From 559 000
  • Agency: First National Real Estate
  • Agent: Paul Baxendale
  • Phone: 0418 932 921
  • Inspect: By appointment

This impressive and unique build is located in a well-presented cul-de-sac and features views over to the wetlands, with amazing bird life including Black Swans that you can admire every day..

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.