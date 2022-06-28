Oceanside family home

Advertisement
This beautifully established Broadwater home, beachside of Bussell Highway is only minutes walking distance to the Busselton shoreline.
Defining comfort and relaxation, enhanced by the sought-after location, this home encourages a holiday lifestyle that places you in the very heart of the luxurious coastal Broadwater bayside, well within reach for all that this suburb has to offer.
This elevated residence spans across two levels with a design that uses the block's width to maximise space. Accommodation includes three bedrooms and study, which could be converted as a fourth bedroom if required, as well as two bathrooms.
There's an open plan kitchen, living and dining area, with formal dining and a games room perfectly positioned and designed to encapsulate light and space. Walking out to the undercover alfresco, there's an outdoor entertaining area where you can view the beautifully presented and well established backyard and garden.
With a centrally positioned and well protected courtyard effortlessly connecting the inside living areas, it's easy to see the appeal of this property.
All on a 1063m2 block with the potential for development, this property encourages those craving a sublime seaside lifestyle, to start enjoying what the Broadwater area has to offer.
Register for a Green Guide to familiarise yourself on the auction process.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.