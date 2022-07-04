Unbeatable location

Advertisement
This is a wonderful opportunity to secure an established family home only a stones throw from the beach, and within walking distance to the iconic Busselton Jetty, cafes, pubs and sporting fields..
From the moment you enter, you'll feel right at home with this spacious and well-designed layout for a growing family. Offering a bright and light open plan living space comprising of kitchen, dining and games with a family area which leads out to the outdoor alfresco, these spaces are ideal for enjoying entertaining with guests and family.
The kitchen is finished with stainless steel appliances, an island bench, ample cupboard space, pantry, microwave and fridge recess complimented with overhead cupboards.
Separated from the main living area is the main bedroom with walk-in robe, ensuite with double vanities and large shower recess and separate W/C.
The front separate lounge creates another living area for formal entertaining, a kids zone or theatre room.
There are two good sized minor bedrooms with built in wardrobes plus a tiled fourth bedroom with a phone line for optional use as office/study.
Access to the rear can be obtained through the additional carport which leads to the picturesque backyard adorned with beautiful plants and fruit trees and large enough to add a pool or workshop.
