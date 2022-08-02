A new version of soccer is coming to Busselton for the summer months.
Fremantle 5 A Side began more than 10 years ago as a hobby and has now grown into a loved community event.
It aims to be a competition for the whole family, catering to all ages, genders and skill levels.
No formal advertising was required as its popular success rapidly spread by word of mouth.
As a result of Fremantle's success, Jean Vandermeiren and Robert de Kleine will be setting up a local competition.
Busselton 5 A Side will be played every Thursday for 10 weeks, starting October 13.
It will start with the Under seven year-olds and then continue by age group right through to the men's, women and mixed senior competitions.
Starting at only $70 a player for all 10 weeks it certainly is affordable for everyone.
All the information can be viewed on the website; www.fremantle5aside.com.au
