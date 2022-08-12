The CinefestOZ Film Festival is coming to The Vantage at Vasse to screen three Australian films.
The festival will coincide with the lifestyle resort's Open Weekend on August 27-28, which will showcase its new clubhouse, including the club lounge and cinema, to the local community.
CinefestOZ Film Festival is part of a program of small to medium events devised by the state government to boost tourism, increase community vibrancy and participation, and develop regional areas.
A Vantage at Vasse spokesperson said the venue was keen to support the project by screening three compelling Australian stories and opening the door to its over-50s lifestyle resort.
The Open Weekend is an exclusive opportunity to step inside, mingle with the locals and celebrate both The Vantage at Vasse over 50s lifestyle community and Australian cinema.
The Vantage at Vasse will screen The Naked Wanderer at 11am and The Song Keepers at 1pm on Saturday 27 August, and The Pinkies are Back at 11am on Sunday 28 August.
The cinema at The Vantage at Vasse is located within the new $3 million state-of-the-art clubhouse that officially opened in May 2021.
The clubhouse spans three wings, including a heated indoor swimming pool, space to play bowls and a club lounge with a fireplace for homeowners to enjoy.
Serenitas chief executive Rob Nichols said the venue was designed to create socialising opportunities for homeowners, either through organised activities or serendipitous encounters.
"The key to our community's wellbeing is ensuring these engagement opportunities are possible by providing facilities that are welcoming, warm and useable," Mr Nichols said.
"Its first-class cinema is the perfect venue to screen the CinefestOZ films as well as showcase our facilities to our Busselton community."
CinefestOZ Film Festival chair Margaret Buswell said over the last two years "we have all been forced to absorb much of our regular film diet on small screens: phones, tablets and televisions".
"But it is the community aspect of the big-screen experience that exhilarates and captivates us most, and there has never been a better time to watch Australian stories in a cinema together."
The Open Weekend will offer a free community sausage sizzle, wine tastings, grazing boards, film screenings and even a special performance from the Busselton Brass Band.
Join in the fun on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August between 10am and 5pm both days.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
