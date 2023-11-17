Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

High honour for tireless work in connecting cultures

November 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton and Sugito Sister Cities Association President, Pauline Vukelic received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays this month. Picture supplied.
Busselton and Sugito Sister Cities Association President, Pauline Vukelic received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays this month. Picture supplied.

Busselton and Sugito Sister Cities Association (BASSCA) President, Pauline Vukelic has been recognised by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, for her outstanding work in enhancing inter-regional exchange between Japan and Australia through the promotion of sister-city exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.